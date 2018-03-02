Md. Sen. Kagan accuses lobbyist of improper touching

Share this: Email

ANNAPOLIS — A state senator is publicly accusing a lobbyist and former legislator of improperly touching her in an Annapolis bar and restaurant. Sen. Cheryl C. Kagan, D-Montgomery, released a statement accusing Gil Genn of inappropriately touching her during a karaoke event Thursday night at Castlebay Irish Pub. The statement was released less than a day ...