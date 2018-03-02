SHIFT Ventures and Conscious Venture Lab host Demo Day 3

Joe Mechlinksi, left, CEO of SHIFT and general partner of SHIFT Ventures; and Jeff Cherry, CEO of SHIFT Ventures and Founder of Conscious Venture Lab, take time for a photo during Demo Day 3. (Photo courtesy of Alex Afzali, SHIFT Ventures and Conscious Venture Lab)
SHIFT Ventures and Conscious Venture Lab hosted “Demo Day 3” Smart Cities and Urban Resilience Feb. 7 to give six rising companies with socially responsible missions the chance to pitch their ideas and reveal new company developments in front of local and national investors, entrepreneurs and thought leaders.
More than 150 business leaders joined at the MICA Fred Lazarus IV Center to network and observe pitches from The Cube, Danae Prosthetics, GridLion, Parkofon, The Treason Toting Co., and UJoin.
The Demo Day 3 panelists were John Cammack, mentor and angel investor; Greg Cangialosi, managing member of the Baltimore Angels; Claire Broido Johnson, president of CBJ Energy, Deb Tillet, CEO of Emerging Technology Center; and Kelly Keenan Trumpbour, founder of See Jane Invest.
Attendees had the opportunity to learn from dynamic leaders including Jeff Cherry, CEO of SHIFT Ventures and founder of Conscious Venture Lab; Joe Mechlinksi, CEO of SHIFT and general partner of SHIFT Ventures, Ahamd Ashkar, founder and CEO of the Hult Prize Foundation and founding partner of the Laudato Si Investment Challenge, who spoke about the power of the social economy and Funlayo Alabi, CEO of Shea Radiance, who closed out the event with her presentation, “How the New Narrative of Business Can Change the World.”
