VICTOR NJUKI v. DIANE S. ROSENBERG, et al., Substitute Trustees

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Real property -- Foreclosure sale -- Ratification In this appeal, Victor Njuki, appellant, challenges the judgment of the Circuit Court for Montgomery County ratifying the foreclosure sale of his Gaithersburg residence. Njuki defaulted on a loan secured by a deed of trust, under which Diane S. Rosenberg, Mark D. Meyer, Kenneth R. Savitz, Jennifer Rochino, and John ...