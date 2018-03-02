Quantcast

WILLARD R. LEE, JR., et al. v. HUGO BENALCAZAR., et al.

By: Daily Record Staff March 2, 2018

Civil litigation -- Forum selection -- Deference to plaintiff This is an appeal from the grant of a motion to transfer venue pursuant to Rule 2- 327(c) from the Circuit Court for Baltimore County to the Circuit Court for Harford County. Appellant’s principal argument is that the standard articulated by this Court in Stidham v. Morris, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo