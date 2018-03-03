Quantcast

Best Week, Worst Week: Viela Bio gets $250M and a green light; Gun-rights advocates on the defensive

By: Daily Record Staff March 3, 2018

Viela Bio got the OK this week to venture out as an independent biotech company with strong investor backing while gun-rights supporters were dealt another blow in the form of proposed legislation to ban the possession or use of bump stocks on guns. Business writer Tim Curtis reported Wednesday that Gaithersburg-based Viela Bio was spun off ...

