Md. state Senator Norman dies suddenly

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 4, 2018

Sen. H. Wayne Norman Jr., a first-term Republican representing Harford and Cecil Counties, has died suddenly. He was 62. Details of Norman's death were not immediately available, according to a spokesman for Maryland Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr., whose office confirmed the death. Norman was elected in 2014 and served on the Senate Judicial Proceedings ...

