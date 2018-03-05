Quantcast

Baltimore attorney disbarred following omission on bar application

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 5, 2018

Maryland’s top court has disbarred a Baltimore attorney for failing to disclose on his bar application a trial court found he acted in bad faith during a civil case in a prior career as an investigative reporter. The Court of Appeals found Gregory Allen Slate broke multiple rules of the Maryland Lawyers’ Rules of Professional Conduct, ...

