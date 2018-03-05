Beth Doory | HWK Law Group

Maryland-based HWK Law Group has appointed Elizabeth “Beth” Doory, Esq. as its newest associate.

Doory practices in the areas of estate planning and administration, elder law, and business planning. She represents individuals, business owners, young families, and the elderly in connection with planning to meet their estate, tax and medical assistance planning goals.

This representation can include the drafting of wills, trusts, financial powers of attorney, advance directives for health care, as well as buy-sell agreements and deeds. She also works with individuals and families with special needs, including trusts and adult guardianships.

