Quantcast

Md. bill targets offshore wind turbines, faces stiff headwinds

By: Associated Press March 5, 2018

A new bill in Maryland's General Assembly would prohibit offshore wind turbines from being erected within 26 miles of the coast.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo