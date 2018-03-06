Chesapeake College names new president

Share this: Email

The Chesapeake College Board of Trustees has selected Dr. Clifford P. Coppersmith to be the school’s sixth president, school officials announced Tuesday. Coppersmith was chosen by a unanimous vote of the Trustees from a pool of 72 applicants in a nationwide search that was narrowed down to four finalists who visited the campus in late February. Coppersmith, ...