Colin Jesien and Kevin McHenry | Arnold Packaging

Colin Jesien has been named the first vice president and general manager and Kevin McHenry an automation engineer with Baltimore-based Arnold Packaging.

A new role at the nearly 85-year-old company, Jesien will focus on supply chain and workforce development with goals to reduce lead times for clients, enhance quality and safety standards and augment recruitment efforts.

Jesien has led Arnold Packaging’s workforce development efforts by partnering with nonprofits such as Center for Urban Families and Christopher’s Place, evaluating internal training programs and working with the Department of Labor to improve team education. He has also spearheaded Arnold Packaging’s sustainability initiatives, which includes registering with Maryland Green Registry and ensuring the company meets its annual sustainability commitments.

Jesien earned a Bachelor of Science in packaging science from Rochester Institute of Technology and a Master of Business Administration from Clarkson University.

