Home detention counts toward convicts’ prison time, Md. court rules

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 6, 2018

ANNAPOLIS – Convicts must get credit toward their prison sentences for the time they serve in home detention while waiting for their appeals to be decided, Maryland’s second highest court has held. Though they are home, the convicts remain “in custody,” as they are still under restrictions imposed and enforced by the state, including prohibitions on ...

