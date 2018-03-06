FEATURED MOVER | Kimberley Amprey Flowers, Monarch Academy

Kimberley Amprey Flowers has been named chair of the board of directors for Monarch Academy, a Baltimore public charter school serving students from kindergarten through eighth grade.

Flowers has served on the board since November 2016. She is a Realtor with experience teaching in Baltimore and New York City public schools.

She has held been the deputy director and ombudsperson for the department of planning and zoning in Howard County and the director of the department of parks and recreation in both Baltimore and Washington. Flowers also served as an operations analyst for the Baltimore mayor’s office.

Among her distinctions, Flowers received the Rising Star Award from the Greater Baltimore Urban League and was recognized as an Outstanding Woman of Maryland by WEAA, a National Public Radio affiliate station.

ABOUT KIMBERELY AMPREY FLOWERS

Resides in:

Ellicott City

Education:

Master’s degree in urban planning from New York University and a bachelor’s degree from James Madison University

How difficult is it to attract students when there are so many choices in education now?

Because parents have a choice in where they send their children to be educated, Monarch Academy Baltimore always has this positive sense of urgency and push toward excellence. There is constant thought and effort made to ensure that Monarch Academy provides a robust academic experience that integrates the arts, culture and civics, yet still focuses on the whole child.

How did you get involved with Monarch Academy?

The previous board chair was actively searching for board members. He reached out to me to find if I would be interested in serving on the board. I jumped at the opportunity.

If you had not chosen real estate as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I would definitely return to teaching. I come from a family of educators and the love for engaging and guiding youngsters rubbed off on me. I thoroughly enjoyed my time in the classroom. I will likely find a way to return.

Favorite vacation:

Hilton Head Island

When I want to relax, I… :

I binge-watch comedy specials on Netflix.

Favorite book, movie and musical artist:

“The Color of Water,” by James McBride; “House of Cards” and Chaka Khan

Favorite quotation:

“Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend” — Martin Luther King Jr.

