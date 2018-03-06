Quantcast

Collection to late Wallis Simpson to be auctioned by Baltimore couple

By: Associated Press March 6, 2018

A Maryland couple plans to part with a collection amassed over two decades devoted to Baltimore's very own duchess, the late Wallis Simpson.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo