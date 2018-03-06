Quantcast

MMHA, United Way of Central Md. launch homelessness prevention program

By: Daily Record Staff March 6, 2018

The Maryland Multi-Housing Association  and United Way of Central Maryland have partnered to launch Rental Connections, a program that that helps families get access to stable housing, prevent homelessness and minimize the amount of time homeless families remain in public shelters. Through Rental Connections, rental companies provide increased access to housing to families at risk of losing their homes. Whether ...

