Return of the Boh: First new beer in 30 years released

Crab Shack Shandy, described as a golden, straw-colored lager infused with notes of citrus and a hint of lemon and orange zest overlaid with a finely roasted malt flavor, will be available through the end of the summer.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce Crab Shack Shandy,” said C-Mo Molloy, a Natty Boh brand manager, in a news release. “Natty Boh has been a staple of this region since 1885, and our hope is that the Crab Shack Shandy will continue to build upon that legacy. We worked hard to create a brew for the summer season that truly represents the same laid-back, ‘pleasant living’ philosophy that the Chesapeake region is known for.”

National Bohemian, or Natty Boh to just about every local, has not been brewed in Maryland for more than 20 years and was bought by Pabst Brewing shortly after that.

But the brewer could be returning to Maryland, at least in short bursts.

In its release, the company said it is looking for local partners “who can help us produce small batches of truly fresh and innovative brews.”

Crab Shack Shandy could be the start of a wave of special brews Natty Boh brings to Maryland and the region.