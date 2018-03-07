Quantcast

ACLU opposes a dozen states in Md. redistricting case

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 7, 2018

A dozen states have come out in support of Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh’s request that the U.S. Supreme Court uphold a congressional district Republican voters say the state’s Democratic-led General Assembly redrew unconstitutionally to replace a GOP House member with a Democratic one. But the American Civil Liberties Union and its Maryland and New ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo