[Back to 2018 Real Estate Matters Winners]

Amanda Wolinski

RE/MAX First Choice and Chesapeake Custom Properties

Amanda Wolinski made the transition to real estate after working alongside her husband and brother-in-law, who had been buying, selling, renovating and building single-family homes for years in the Baltimore area.

It was a move, she says, that was “built out of desperation.” A family financial setback had prompted her and her husband to “ramp up the real estate side business. I immediately got my license and we took the $100,000 we had saved and started what is now a multimillion-dollar business …”

A native of Bel Air who now lives on Miller’s Island, Wolinski has been named to RE/MAX’s 100 Percent Club every year since 2013.

She takes pride in how her family’s custom home business has given back to the community.

“Chesapeake Custom Properties has sponsored housing fairs, neighborhood fairs, fundraising events – from anything to raising money for breast cancer to donating bags of food for cats left abandoned at the old steel mill and everything in between,” she says. “We are a huge supporter of other local small businesses, and we use many small businesses as subcontractors.”

She is a graduate of Towson University and has been active as a volunteer or board member for Make A Wish America and for the House of Ruth, among others.

“We are local and well-known within our area,” Wolinski says. “We are very involved with our neighborhood and schools, and people know us on a first-name basis because this is such a small town.”

[Back to 2018 Real Estate Matters Winners]