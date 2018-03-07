Quantcast

After 4 months, Baltimore Beat, free alt-weekly, folds

By: Associated Press March 7, 2018

Four months after its first issue, the Baltimore alt-weekly meant to fill the void caused by a longstanding institution's closure has itself shuttered.

