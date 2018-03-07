[Back to 2018 Real Estate Matters Winners]

Benjamin Garner

Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices PenFed Realty

In his first full year in the real estate business, Benjamin Garner did close to $14 million in sales volume, a testament to his ability to truly listen to clients to identify their needs.

It was also a testament to another quality: “Hustle!” Garner says. “My dad always told me that ‘if it’s to be, it’s up to me.’ I apply that mantra to my career, and that mindset has helped me achieve success.”

A graduate of the University of Maryland, Garner says he “bounced around the state” a bit, living in in southern Maryland and Bethesda before moving to Baltimore. He previously worked at iHeart Media before entering the real estate field.

Garner notes that his status as a LiveBaltimore Partner Agent provides him with a wealth of knowledge for grant programs, tax incentives, and market trends to help clients looking to buy in the city. He specializes in first-time homebuyers, most of whom, without help, would find that experience bewildering and frustrating.

“When buying a home with me, you won’t be passed along to a part-time or secondary agent; you’ll work one-on-one with me to plan, search, prepare and close on your purchase. From our initial meeting to the settlement table, I’ll work around the clock to make your home purchase a priority.”

Garner says it’s also important for young agents to commit to performing community service. He has served as a mentor for a foster child for more than eight years.

