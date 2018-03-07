Quantcast

Feds grant $20M for Tradepoint infrastructure upgrades

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer March 7, 2018

The federal government awarded a $20 million federal grant for infrastructure improvements and expansion of marine terminal facilities at Tradepoint Atlantic.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo