Jessica Nonn

RE/MAX Sails

Jessica Nonn knows what it means to compete.

She was a three-sport athlete at Catonsville High School, where she twice was the school’s Athlete of the Year. She then became a Division 1 lacrosse player at Virginia Tech University in the high-profile Atlantic Coast Conference.

Nonn believes her sports background has been key to her success in real estate.

“The key to success is self-motivation,” she says. “You have to be willing to put the time and effort into your career and the success will follow. … I believe the sports mentality that I had throughout my life has led me to the winning mentality needed to be successful in a career that provides service/value to all types of people.”

And succeed Nonn has. In her first nine months as an agent, Nonn sold $3.5 million of property. In her first full year, Nonn accounted for $11.2 million in sales volume. It’s a performance, says Universal Title’s Amin Khakpouri, that signifies she is “already a force.”

In addition to receiving her bachelor’s degree in psychology at Virginia Tech, Nonn has a master’s degree in marketing management from Durham University in England.

Nonn says it’s important for real estate professionals to support the community.

“I am a huge advocate for local businesses,” she says. “I am constantly supporting small business and promoting on social media. I attend BeMore Boot Camp locally owned, where we promote fitness and health lifestyles in Baltimore City.”

