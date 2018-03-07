Quantcast

Md. leaders ask Congress to help stabilize insurance market

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter March 7, 2018

Maryland’s leaders are asking the state’s congressional delegation to help find solutions to stabilize the individual health insurance market. In a letter, Gov. Larry Hogan, Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. and House Speaker Michael E. Busch asked Congress to find long-term solutions, including a reinsurance program, to supplement short-term efforts the legislature is currently ...

