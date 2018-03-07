[Back to 2018 Real Estate Matters Winners]

Zack Bryant

Northrop Realty, A Long & Foster Company

In 2014 Zack Bryant found his passion when he joined what was then the Creig Northrop Team of Long & Foster Realty.

Since joining the nation’s highest producing real estate team, he became the leader in sales among close to 100 other agents, selling over $60 million in real estate and well over 200 homes since 2015.

He attributes his success to a “blue-collar mentality.”

“I put on my ‘work boots’ every day and dedicate myself to being a success on my own terms. ‘You don’t lose, you learn’ is a phrase I try to live by. I don’t let failures define who I am; instead, I use them to springboard me to progress.”

Bryant says he has a hunger to learn more about his profession and sharpen his skills every day. “I enjoy masterminding with other professionals, coaching, mentoring, and growing my knowledge in sales and real estate through training classes, books, and online content.

Bryant has become particularly adept at working with millennials to help them navigate their first experience in acquiring a home. While millennials have a sophisticated grasp of social media and technology, they’re inexperienced with the nuts and bolts of real estate.

“I’ve shown that you can reach a high level of success early in your career and have inspired many agents to follow suit,” he says. “I’ve made a positive impact on my clients by being a man of my word and working hard to get the job done for them.

