ADVERTISEMENT

ASSISTANT STATE’S ATTORNEY I

Office of the State’s Attorney

Closing Date: 3/30/2018

Perm/Full-Time/All Benefits

$52,800/ANNUALLY

This is a full-time position in the Office of the State’s Attorney that entails the investigation, preparation, and prosecution of criminal cases in the Harford County Courts. The Assistant State’s Attorney will be under the supervision of the State’s Attorney and will serve at the pleasure of the State’s Attorney.

For more information and to apply:

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.