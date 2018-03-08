Quantcast

By: Jobs March 8, 2018

ADVERTISEMENT

ASSISTANT STATE’S ATTORNEY I
Office of the State’s Attorney
Closing Date: 3/30/2018
Perm/Full-Time/All Benefits
$52,800/ANNUALLY
This is a full-time position in the Office of the State’s Attorney that entails the investigation, preparation, and prosecution of criminal cases in the Harford County Courts. The Assistant State’s Attorney will be under the supervision of the State’s Attorney and will serve at the pleasure of the State’s Attorney.
For more information and to apply:

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo