Quantcast

Baltimore businesses say employees don’t feel safe

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer March 8, 2018

Businesses in downtown Baltimore say employees don’t feel safe, and they want a concrete plan from the city that cracks down on problems in the area. The comments were made following a presentation to Greater Baltimore Committee by Drew Vetter, director of the Mayor's Office on Criminal Justice, on the city’s plan to reduce crime in ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo