CORPORATE LEGAL SECRETARY

Nemphos Braue LLC, the Mid-Atlantic’s premier corporate boutique law firm, is seeking an exceptional client service oriented, polished, full-time corporate legal secretary.

Duties include but are not limited to:

Strong attention to detail, be highly organized effectively managing multiple priorities in a team-oriented environment, have strong interpersonal skills.

REQUIRED SKILL SET:

3-5 years’ experience within a law firm.

Adept in using Microsoft Office (Microsoft Word, Outlook, Excel and PowerPoint) with a typing speed of 60 words per minute.

Proficient in virtual data rooms a plus.

Exceptional client service skills, professional appearance and phone manner.

Self-starter.

We offer competitive health benefits, 401K savings plan, vacation and a team-oriented, friendly atmosphere. Salary commensurate with experience.

Please submit cover letter with salary requirements and resume to employment@nemphosbraue.com

RECEPTIONIST/ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT

Nemphos Braue LLC, the Mid-Atlantic’s premier corporate boutique law firm, is seeking an exceptional client service oriented, polished, full-time receptionist / administrative assistant.

Duties include but are not limited to:

Greet clients and vendors upon arrival and connect with appropriate party, answer multi-line telephones, transfer calls and take messages, create and manage both digital and hard copy filing systems for all attorneys, create and manage both digital and hard copy client closing binders, assist with overflow typing, organize and maintain office supply inventory in copy room, order and organize products for break room.

REQUIRED SKILL SET:

1+ years’ experience as a receptionist or administrative assistant.

Knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel, and Outlook.

Exceptional client service skills, professional appearance and phone manner.

We offer competitive health benefits, 401K savings plan, vacation and a team-oriented, friendly atmosphere. Salary commensurate with experience.

Please submit cover letter with salary requirements and resume to