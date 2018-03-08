Quantcast

Hogan tells Congress it needs to do more to fight opioids

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 8, 2018

Gov. Larry Hogan called on federal lawmakers to allocate more funding for states to fight the ongoing opioid crisis. Hogan made the request during his first appearance before a Senate panel in what was nearly two hours of testimony along with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat. "This crisis is going to take an all-hands-on-deck approach from ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo