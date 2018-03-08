Hogan tells Congress it needs to do more to fight opioids

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Gov. Larry Hogan called on federal lawmakers to allocate more funding for states to fight the ongoing opioid crisis. Hogan made the request during his first appearance before a Senate panel in what was nearly two hours of testimony along with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat. "This crisis is going to take an all-hands-on-deck approach from ...