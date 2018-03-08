Martin O’Neill | ClearEdge IT Solutions

Martin O’Neill has joined Jessup-based ClearEdge IT Solutions LLC as its chief operating officer. He will serve as a member of the senior leadership team and be responsible for the day-to-day operations of ClearEdge, providing strategic leadership and oversight to the operations and finance departments.

O’Neill was most recently founder and principal of The Alternative Board – Baltimore Washington Corridor, an executive coaching firm, as well as a sought-after speaker on the topics of leadership, business value building and the creation of an ownership culture.

O’Neill holds a Bachelor of Science in computer science from the University of Maryland, College Park and an MBA from Loyola University Maryland. He began his career as an intelligence analyst for the U.S. Air Force and is an experienced operator having run companies in the small and middle market as well as running a division in a Fortune 50 company. He has also has written four books: “Next Generation Leaders,” “The Power of an Internal Franchise,” “Building Business Value” and “Act Like an Owner.”

