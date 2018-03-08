Quantcast

Md. Senate preliminarily approves omnibus anti-crime bill

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 8, 2018

ANNAPOLIS – The Senate on Thursday gave preliminary approval to omnibus anti-crime legislation that would provide enhanced penalties for gun crimes, broader wiretapping authority in firearms investigations, stiffer punishments for witness intimidation and greater funding for witness-relocation and community-based educational, vocational and social programs that offer alternatives to gangs. The Senate could vote as early as ...

