Md. Senate moves to eliminate pharmacist ‘gag rule’

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter March 8, 2018

The Senate unanimously passed legislation Thursday allowing pharmacists to share with customers if they would spend less on a drug by paying with cash instead of using their health insurance. Because of a contract provision known as the “gag rule,” pharmacists are often prohibited by pharmacy benefit managers from telling customers their copay for a prescription ...

