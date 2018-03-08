Michele Wilson | UM CMG

Michele Wilson, MBA, MHA has been named chief operating officer of the University of Maryland Community Medical Group, a UMMS-owned network of more than 300 primary care physicians, specialists and advanced practice clinicians.

Wilson has been a member of the UM CMG leadership team since its inception in 2015, serving as vice president of operations for the Southern Region, which includes the Eastern Shore, Anne Arundel and Charles counties and Baltimore.

Prior to joining UM CMG, Wilson was vice president of physician services at UM Shore Regional Health and vice president for practice management and network development at St. Francis Hospital/Catholic Health East in Wilmington, Delaware. Wilson has more than 30 years of experience in the health care industry.

