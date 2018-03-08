Norma Jajistar | Point Breeze Credit Union

Point Breeze Credit Union has hired Norma Jajistar as the office manager for its Hunt Valley office.

Jajistar will lead day-to-day operations and oversee managerial and administrative functions. She will also help carry out Point Breeze Credit Union’s mission to provide a superior financial experience through exceptional member service.

Jajistar has over 25 years of experience in the banking industry and over eight years of managerial experience. She began her career as a teller and advanced to branch manager before joining Point Breeze Credit Union. Most recently, Jajistar led efforts to launch a new branch and build its portfolio from scratch.

An active member of the community, Jajistar also volunteers with the Arc of Northern Chesapeake, which supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Originally from South America, Jajistar lives with her husband and two sons in Harford County.

