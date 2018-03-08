Quantcast

Under Armour trademark lawsuit to move forward

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 8, 2018

Under Armour’s trademark lawsuit against a North Carolina-based apparel company can move forward after a Maryland judge denied the defendants' motion to dismiss. Battle Fashions Inc. and owner Kelsey Battle asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit for lack of jurisdiction in February. In turn, Under Armour argued Battle had interfered with its business in Maryland ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo