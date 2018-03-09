Quantcast

ACLU sues over Lawyers’ Mall solicitation ban

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 9, 2018

ANNAPOLIS – The ACLU of Maryland filed suit Thursday against the Department of General Services, saying DGS’s ban on financial solicitations on Lawyers’ Mall – a popular site for political protest at the foot of the State House – violates the constitutional right to freedom of speech. The ACLU chapter also seeks a preliminary injunction ordering ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo