Use of restitution programs in Md. declining because of technology more than criticism

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 9, 2018

Partnerships between prosecutors and debt collectors who operate bad check restitution programs on their behalf persist in Maryland despite criticism from consumer advocates and a sharp decline in the number of cases as check use becomes increasingly rare. The partnerships have been condemned over the years for harassing and threatening debtors and heaping fees onto people ...

