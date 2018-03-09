Quantcast

Baltimore to join lawsuit to restore teen pregnancy education funding

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter March 9, 2018

Baltimore city next week will join a federal lawsuit asking the federal government to restore promised grant funding to a program that provides evidence-based education to reduce teen birth rates. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services ended the five-year program two years early, leaving the city without $3.5 million to put toward its efforts ...

