DAWN PERLMUTTER, ET AL. v. TRINA VARONE, ET AL.

Civil procedure -- "Vexatious litigants" -- Sanctions This appeal concerns the sixth attempt undertaken by Dawn Perlmutter (“Perlmutter”) and Thomas Bolick (collectively, “the appellants”) to litigate what they perceive to be a conspiracy on the part of appellees to defraud them of the proceeds of the estate of Perlmutter’s late mother, Joan Sutton, who passed away ...