Janet I. McCurdy, Lisa Lawler Graditor | Linowes and Blocher

Janet I. McCurdy has joined Linowes and Blocher LLP as a partner and Lisa Lawler Graditor as an associate in the firm’s Frederick office.

McCurdy is a trusts and estates planning practitioner who has been serving clients throughout Frederick, Washington, Carroll and Montgomery counties for more than 30 years. She is admitted to the state bars of Maryland and Virginia, was elected to and currently serves on the Estate and Trust Law Section Council of the Maryland State Bar Association, and is an active member of the Bar Association of Frederick County.

McCurdy also serves on the Woodsboro Bank Board of Directors and the Mental Health Association of Frederick County Board of Directors. She holds a masters in law (LLM) from Georgetown University.

Graditor, who previously practiced at Linowes and Blocher, returns to the firm as an associate with more than 15 years of experience in estate planning and real estate matters. She is admitted to the state bars of Maryland, California, Illinois and the District of Columbia, and is a member of the Maryland State Bar Association and the Bar Association of Frederick County. She formerly served as counsel to the Frederick County Building Industry Association, and currently serves on one of its special projects committees.

Graditor is also an active member of the Downtown Frederick Partnership Design Committee. She holds a Juris Doctor from the University of California’s Hastings College of the Law.

