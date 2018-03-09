Quantcast

Lockheed Martin wins $80.6M contract for missile defense targets

By: Daily Record Staff March 9, 2018

The Missile Defense Agency has awarded Bethesda-based global security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin an $80.6 million fixed-price contract for modified ballistic re-entry vehicles and separation modules for missile defense tests. Under the contract, Lockheed Martin will develop and produce unarmed re-entry vehicles for integration into target missiles through 2022. The contract also includes options for additional modified ...

