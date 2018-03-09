Quantcast

Md. lawmakers weigh rules, taxes for home-sharing rentals

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 9, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — Marylanders looking to make extra money sharing their homes with travelers could face stiffer state regulations and taxes under a bill being considered by the House Economic Matters Committee. The bill is the latest attempt by Maryland lawmakers and traditional businesses to find ways of overseeing the gig economy -- independent contractors who offer goods and ...

