Michael P. Shaw | Niles Barton

By: Daily Record Staff March 9, 2018

Michael P. Shaw, Esq. has joined Niles, Barton & Wilmer, LLP as a partner in the firm’s corporate group, focusing on corporate, financial services and securities regulation law. He serves the legal, compliance and enforcement defense needs of registered investment advisers, broker-dealers, hedge funds, private equity firms, and insurance companies. Shaw advises start-up to middle-market firms on ...

