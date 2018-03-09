Quantcast

OSMAN SESAY v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff March 9, 2018

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Child abuse A jury in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County convicted Osman Sesay, appellant, of first-degree child abuse, second-degree child abuse, and second-degree assault. The court sentenced appellant to 25 years in prison, suspending all but 20 years, for first-degree child abuse, to be followed ...

