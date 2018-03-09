Planit wins 12 ADDYs at Baltimore American Advertising Awards

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Planit picked up the most awards across multiple categories at the 44th annual Baltimore American Advertising Awards ceremony March 8 at The Assembly Room in Baltimore. The Baltimore-based firm collected 12 ADDYs, including eight gold and four silver awards. Top honors included: 2018 Best In Show presented to GKV for I’d OLD BAY That Campaign 2018 Special Judges ...