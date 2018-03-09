Quantcast

Pompeian COO receives International Leadership Award

By: Daily Record Staff March 9, 2018

Mouna Aissaoui, chief operating officer for Pompeian Inc., a Baltimore-based brand of olive oil, was honored at the 22nd Maryland International Leadership Awards March 8 at the American Visionary Art Museum for her sustained and exemplary efforts in support of Maryland's international relations and trade. The awards ceremony, which was hosted by The World Trade Center Institute, honored ...

