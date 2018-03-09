Quantcast

SAMUEL HENRY SLIGH v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff March 9, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Double jeopardy -- Reasonable alternatives to mistrial On June 28, 2009, a Prince George’s County police officer responded to an alleged sexual assault. The alleged victim, L.H.,1 told investigators that while she was walking away from a hotel after spending an evening with friends, two strangers in an SUV offered her a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo