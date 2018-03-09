SHAWNA HOURNBUCKLE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Share this: Email

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Second-degree murder and first-degree assault A jury in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County convicted Shawna Hournbuckle, appellant, of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and wearing or carrying a dangerous weapon openly. The court sentenced appellant to a twenty-year period of incarceration for murder and merged her ...