VIVIAN K. CHAVEZ, et al. v. CAPITOL VIEW II, LLC, et al

By: Daily Record Staff March 9, 2018

Worker's compensation -- Exclusivity of compensation act's remedy -- On-the-job slaying The Circuit Court for Prince George’s County granted summary judgment for Capitol View, the owner and operator of a Clarion Hotel, after determining that the tort claims brought by Vivian Chavez as the representative of the estate of Jesse Chavez were barred by the exclusivity ...

