Best Week, Worst Week: Tradepoint gets infrastructure improvement money; Former superintendent faces jail time for perjury

By: Daily Record Staff March 10, 2018

Baltimore County got a financial bump from the federal government through its Tradepoint Atlantic project this week while a former Baltimore County Schools superintendent pleaded guilty to perjury charges and now faces jail time. Business writer Adam Bednar reported Wednesday the federal government awarded a $20 million federal grant to Baltimore County for infrastructure improvements and ...

