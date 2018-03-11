Quantcast

Studies conclude cash bail down but reform still needed

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 11, 2018

Maryland's new pretrial release rule dramatically decreased the use of cash bail but two recent independent studies concluded additional education and resources are needed. The Maryland Office of the Public Defender sent 64 volunteers to observe bail reviews in multiple jurisdictions last year as the rule went into effect July 1. It clarifies that judicial officers’ ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo